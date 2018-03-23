UPDATE: SCDC and SLED responding to "incident" at Lee Correction - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Breaking

UPDATE: SCDC and SLED responding to "incident" at Lee Correctional Institution

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC) Lee Correctional Institution (Source: SCDC)
BISHOPVILLE, SC (WIS) -

According to a tweet from the official account for the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is responding with SCDC to Lee Correctional Institution for "an incident." 

A tweet from SCDC's account an hour later confirmed an incident in one housing unit, stressing there was no threat to public safety. The account has yet to establish what type of incident or the safety of officers involved.

WIS reached out to LCI and a prison official that answered the phone said that reports of the prison being on lockdown was accurate, but could not elaborate further saying they needed the phone line as they were in the middle of "negotiations" with inmates and deferred to a public information officer.

Back in November, an inmate was stabbed to death at LCI.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

