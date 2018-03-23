UPDATE: SCDC and SLED responding to "incident" at Lee Correctional Institution

According to a tweet from the official account for the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is responding with SCDC to Lee Correctional Institution for "an incident."

SCDC Emergency Teams and SLED are responding to an incident at Lee Corr. Inst. in Lee County. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) March 23, 2018

A tweet from SCDC's account an hour later confirmed an incident in one housing unit, stressing there was no threat to public safety. The account has yet to establish what type of incident or the safety of officers involved.

Update: Incident in one housing unit at Lee Corr. Inst. There is no threat to public safety. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) March 24, 2018

WIS reached out to LCI and a prison official that answered the phone said that reports of the prison being on lockdown was accurate, but could not elaborate further saying they needed the phone line as they were in the middle of "negotiations" with inmates and deferred to a public information officer.

Back in November, an inmate was stabbed to death at LCI.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

