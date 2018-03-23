Blythewood student arrested for having firearm on campus

A 17-year-old Blythewood student has been arrested after posing with a gun in the school parking lot and posting a video on social media.

Richland County deputies arrested the student without incident and marijuana was found in the student's backpack along with an unloaded handgun and a loaded magazine in the student's vehicle.

The student was identified and taken to the school administrator's office prior to the arrival of deputies.

The student has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and is facing charges, but is not being charged as an adult, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

