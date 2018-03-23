Orangeburg man faces life in prison after 'third strike' drug trafficking conviction

An Orangeburg County man is facing a statutory mandatory minimum life sentence without the possibility of parole after being arrested for the third time on drug trafficking charges.

Joey Lamont Brunson – a.k.a. ‘Solo Flex’- of Eutawville was convicted of multiple charges including being a member to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials said after Brunson was indicted back in 2015, he went on the run from the FBI for two years. In those two years, the FBI received a tip out of Summerville, SC that Brunson was depositing between $3,000 and $9,000 cash regularly at multiple Navy Federal Credit Union locations. On March 3, 2017, officers arrested Brunson after a brief struggle at one of the credit unions. A search of Brunson’s car turned up cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and two guns. Officials say bank records show he deposited more than $90,000 in cash into multiple accounts while he was on the run.

Evidence presented at Brunson’s trial included numerous wiretap calls between Brunson and his main source of supply Lamario Vincent Wright. In the calls Brunson is heard telling Wright that he beat another person in an effort to recover stolen cocaine. He can also be heard ordering drugs from his suppliers using a code language.

Brunson was convicted of federal drug charges back in the late 1990s and again in 2007 – both of which he served time for.

This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from Summerville PD, the DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Marshal’s Office.

