CPD: 'All clear' given after 'suspicious cooler' forces evacuati - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

other

CPD: 'All clear' given after 'suspicious cooler' forces evacuations of Harbison businesses

Columbia Police’s Bomb Squad gave the “all clear” following the evacuation of the Michaels and Pet Smart locations on Harbison Boulevard on Friday. (Source: Columbia Police Department) Columbia Police’s Bomb Squad gave the “all clear” following the evacuation of the Michaels and Pet Smart locations on Harbison Boulevard on Friday. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police’s Bomb Squad gave the “all clear” following the evacuation of the Michaels and Pet Smart locations on Harbison Boulevard on Friday.

Reports of a "suspicious cooler" were made at approximately 12:09 p.m. CPD located the cooler at 244 Harbison Blvd., and both stores were evacuated while the contents were investigated.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers gave the “all clear” confirming there was no threat to public safety. Both stores have resumed normal operations.

CPD encourages citizens to call and report findings of any suspicious packages.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Endangered woodpecker returns to Sumter National Forest

    Endangered woodpecker returns to Sumter National Forest

    Friday, March 23 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:32:09 GMT
    This male red-cockaded woodpecker is the first seen in the Midlands in over 40 years. It's an endangered species. (Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture)This male red-cockaded woodpecker is the first seen in the Midlands in over 40 years. It's an endangered species. (Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture)

    A species of woodpecker that hasn't been seen in the area for over 40 years has been found in Sumter National Forest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

    More >>

    A species of woodpecker that hasn't been seen in the area for over 40 years has been found in Sumter National Forest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Federal arts funding spared in budget bill

    The Latest: Federal arts funding spared in budget bill

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:18:05 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:31:44 GMT
    (Source: Pool/CNN)(Source: Pool/CNN)

    President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.

    More >>

    President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.

    More >>

  • Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:31:23 GMT
    Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    More >>

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly