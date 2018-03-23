CPD: 'All clear' given after 'suspicious cooler' forces evacuations of Harbison businesses

Columbia Police’s Bomb Squad gave the “all clear” following the evacuation of the Michaels and Pet Smart locations on Harbison Boulevard on Friday. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Reports of a "suspicious cooler" were made at approximately 12:09 p.m. CPD located the cooler at 244 Harbison Blvd., and both stores were evacuated while the contents were investigated.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers gave the “all clear” confirming there was no threat to public safety. Both stores have resumed normal operations.

CPD encourages citizens to call and report findings of any suspicious packages.

