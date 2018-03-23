Chapin Police looking for man involved in gas station armed robbery

Chapin Police looking for man involved in gas station armed robb - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
CHAPIN, SC (WIS) -

Police are looking for a man involved in an armed robbery at a Chapin gas station that happened on Friday.

The incident happened at Rainbow Gas Garden on Columbia Avenue at 5:35 a.m.

The suspect was described by Chapin Police as a black male, aged 35-45, 5’9”-5’11”, weighing between 170-190 pounds. He was wearing all black, and a black hat with a gold 23 on the front and gold on the brim. 

The suspect fled the scene on foot towards I-26. A Lexington County K-9 unit responded to the scene.

If you have information on this incident please call the Chapin Police Department at 803-3456443, or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

