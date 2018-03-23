SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Kershaw County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Kershaw

SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Kershaw County

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Kerhsaw County Sheriff's Office says that incidents of sexual abuse could be committed by stepbrothers, stepfathers or live-in boyfriends. (Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) Kerhsaw County Sheriff's Office says that incidents of sexual abuse could be committed by stepbrothers, stepfathers or live-in boyfriends. (Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Law Enforcement agents continue to investigate an officer involved shooting that happened on Thursday March 22.

One man suffered a minor injury in a confrontation with a Kershaw County deputy sheriff who was investigating a possible break-in at a business in the Lugoff area. 

There is no dash camera video from the incident. 

This incident marks the 12th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2018 and the first this year involving KCSO. 

SLED conducts investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. Their agents will conduct interviews and gather evidence from responding deputies and others. 

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information has been disclosed at this time. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:37:12 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-03-23 17:11:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...

    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.

    More >>

    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.

    More >>

  • Fatal police shooting protest disrupts NBA game

    Fatal police shooting protest disrupts NBA game

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:43:20 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-03-23 17:11:00 GMT
    (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP). In this March 20, 2018 photo, Sequita Thompson, recounts the horror of seeing her grandson Stephan Clark dead in her backyard after he was shot by police in Sacramento, Calif. Relatives, activists and Sacramen...(Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP). In this March 20, 2018 photo, Sequita Thompson, recounts the horror of seeing her grandson Stephan Clark dead in her backyard after he was shot by police in Sacramento, Calif. Relatives, activists and Sacramen...

    Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.

    More >>

    Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump announces press conference on budget

    The Latest: Trump announces press conference on budget

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:18:05 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 1:08 PM EDT2018-03-23 17:08:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks during her interview with CNN in the White House Press Brady Press Briefing Room, Friday, March 23, 2018 in Washington.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks during her interview with CNN in the White House Press Brady Press Briefing Room, Friday, March 23, 2018 in Washington.

    President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.

    More >>

    President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly