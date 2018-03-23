SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Kershaw County

Kerhsaw County Sheriff's Office says that incidents of sexual abuse could be committed by stepbrothers, stepfathers or live-in boyfriends. (Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

South Carolina Law Enforcement agents continue to investigate an officer involved shooting that happened on Thursday March 22.

One man suffered a minor injury in a confrontation with a Kershaw County deputy sheriff who was investigating a possible break-in at a business in the Lugoff area.

There is no dash camera video from the incident.

This incident marks the 12th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2018 and the first this year involving KCSO.

SLED conducts investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. Their agents will conduct interviews and gather evidence from responding deputies and others.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information has been disclosed at this time.

