LIVE: Richland Co. Sheriff's Dept. to show drone technology used to capture Elgin double shooting suspect

The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More >>
President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.More >>
Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
It will remain cool with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s for the rest of your Friday.More >>
One of the methods used Wednesday to assist Richland Co. deputies in safely capturing the Elgin double shooting suspect earlier this week was the use of their UVA Drone.More >>
The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the victim who died in a double shooting in Elgin Wednesday night.More >>
Columbia’s March for Our Lives event is set for Saturday, March 24 at 9 a.m. The march will begin at the intersection of Calhoun St. and Sumter St. and end with a rally at the State House at 11 a.m.More >>
