LIVE: Richland Co. Sheriff's Dept. to show drone technology used - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: Richland Co. Sheriff's Dept. to show drone technology used to capture Elgin double shooting suspect

Kenneth Dylan Shirley (Source: Richland County) Kenneth Dylan Shirley (Source: Richland County)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

One of the methods used Wednesday to assist Richland Co. deputies in safely capturing the Elgin double shooting suspect earlier this week was the use of their UVA Drone which was able to pinpoint and guide deputies to the suspect's location; the department will have Deputy Kim our operator do a demonstration. 

The press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. from the sheriff's department. 

