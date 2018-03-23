Midlands native enjoying the ride as Clemson gets set for Sweet 16 matchup

The Tigers are ready and willing to do their part for the Tigers against KU, including Midlands native Clyde Trapp. (Source: WIS)

Clemson hopes to join the ranks of the ELITE 8 by the end of Friday. Standing in the Tigers way, the one-seed in the Midwest Regional, the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Tigers are ready and willing to do their part for the Tigers against KU, including Midlands native Clyde Trapp. The former Lower Richland standout is overjoyed to have this opportunity in his freshman season.

“I’m just thankful. I’ve dreamed of this. It’s hard. Living in the moment right now," Trapp said.

Trapp’s embraced every step of the way to the SWEET 16. A journey that began last summer in Tiger Town, as he adjusted to the college game.

“Everybody tells you how different the pace is. But then you actually get on the court, you see how fast it’s moving," Trapp said.

Taking Trapp under his wing to help in his development is junior guard Shelton Mitchell.

“Taught me the in and outs of being vocal and being a leader," Trapp said.

Even though he doesn’t log a lot of minutes, Trapp relishes each one when he’s on the floor for the Tigers.

“Accepted my role. Trying to be the role player I can be. Embracing defending and taking care of the ball. Whatever it is, if it’s providing energy, going out there playing defense for two minutes, I try to be the best I can," Trapp said.

He’s had some terrific moments in his first year of wearing the PAW. However, Trapp’s experiences on the floor, pale in comparison to the lifelong friends he’s made.

“Being around this group of guys it’s a genuine bond. This is definitely a team I’ll remember for a long time," Trapp said.

Trapp won a state championship in his senior season at Lower Richland. How amazing would it be if he goes from state champion to national champion?

Trapp and the Tigers are certainly closing in, on making that a reality. Clemson and Kansas square off in the SWEET 16 in the Midwest Regional from Omaha Friday night at 7:07 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.