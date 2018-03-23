It's time for Tartan Day! Here's everything you need to know about the annual event

Break out your kilts and bagpipes - Tartan Day is here! The 8th Annual Tartan Day South Celebration is a four-day event honoring Celtic heritage in our area. (Source: Tartan Day South/Twitter)

The 8th Annual Tartan Day South Celebration is a four-day event honoring Celtic heritage in our area. The festival kicks off March 22 at 7 p.m. at the British Bulldog Pub.

The four-day event will take place across the Midlands with events in Columbia, Cayce, Lexington and West Columbia. Day two will feature music and exhibitions at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington starting at 6:30 p.m.

The main event is Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and features traditional food and drink, kiddie rides, a Quidditch tournament and other attractions.

The Kirkin’ of the Tartans, a demonstration of traditional kilts and bagpipes, will round out the event on the corner of Meeting Street and Alexander Road beginning at 11 a.m.

Our friends at Palmetto Weekend has MORE behind the scenes events, including how world champion Irish dancers and the Palmetto Pipe and Drum Band get ready for their show-stopping performances!

