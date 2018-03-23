One dead after crash in Lexington County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One dead after crash in Lexington County

One dead after crash in Lexington County

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A crash in Lexington County has left one person dead.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Woodtrail Drive Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle died when the Ford Ranger ran off the roadway and overturned, according to South Carolina Department of Public Safety. That person has not been identified at this time. 

There are no other victims in the incident.

WIS will continue to update this story. 

