Coroner identifies Lexington County man in crash

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the person who died in a car crash on Thursday.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Woodtrail Drive in Gaston.

According to Fisher, William Timothy Mixon, 49, of Gaston was pronounced dead at the scene. He died due to injuries sustained in the accident.

Mixon's Ford Ranger ran off the roadway and overturned, according to South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

There were no other victims in the incident.

WIS will continue to update this story.

