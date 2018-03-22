Sumter PD identifies driver wanted for school bus hit-and-run that injured more than 30 students

The Sumter Police Department has located a car that was involved in a hit-and-run with a school bus on Monday that sent about 35 people to the hospital. The search for the driver of the car, however, continues.

Officers identified the driver as Marcus Antonio Nelson, 35, of Wedgefield. He is facing multiple charges including leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, driving under suspension – 7th offense, and habitual traffic offender.

The collision happened on Monday just after 8 a.m. on Pinewood Road near McCray’s Mill Road. Officers say the school bus was stopped at a red light when it was struck in the back by Nelson. Nelson then fled the scene down McCray's Mill Rd. About 35 people, including students and the bus driver, were transported to Palmetto Health Toumey where they were treated for minor injuries.

Police later found the damaged car abandoned at a home on Wright Street, however, Nelson was not found.

Officers say records show Nelson was out on bond for a charge involving weapons, drugs, and multiple traffic offenses at the time of Monday’s collision.

Anyone who may have any information on Nelson’s location is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

