Sunset Boulevard back open in Lexington following collision

Sunset Boulevard back open in Lexington following collision

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Lexington Police) (Source: Lexington Police)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

A portion of Sunset Boulevard that was closed due to a collision in the Town of Lexington Thursday afternoon has reopened. 

Lexington Police said only one lane of travel was open on Sunset Boulevard at Palmetto Park Boulevard following the collision. Drivers were urged to proceed with caution in the area. 

Officers now say the collision has been cleared from the roadway and traffic can return to the normal flow. 

