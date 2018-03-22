Sunset Boulevard back open in Lexington following collision

A portion of Sunset Boulevard that was closed due to a collision in the Town of Lexington Thursday afternoon has reopened.

Lexington Police said only one lane of travel was open on Sunset Boulevard at Palmetto Park Boulevard following the collision. Drivers were urged to proceed with caution in the area.

Officers now say the collision has been cleared from the roadway and traffic can return to the normal flow.

TRAFFIC ALERT - A collision with injuries has inbound Sunset Blvd. at Palmetto Park Blvd. limited to a single lane of travel. Please proceed with caution. pic.twitter.com/cw7hkfXBPo — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) March 22, 2018

TRAFFIC ALERT - All lanes of Sunset Blvd. are now open. The collision has been cleared from the roadway. Please drive alert at all times. #TargetZeroSC pic.twitter.com/pbWx3vB12J — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) March 22, 2018

