Columbia firefighters collect donations for Fill the Boot campaign

The Columbia Fire Department was out in full force Thursday collecting donations for the annual Fill the Boot Campaign.

The campaign kicked-off Wednesday as firefighters were taking donations at several intersections throughout the city. Funds raised go toward research for treatments for muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other related life-threatening diseases. Last year, CFD collected $133,526 in donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"To be able to get out and see the public and the public see us when it's not a bad situation is very good. It's uplifting for us as well as for the community and to be able to give back to MDA is just icing on the cake," said Battalion 2 Chief Brannon Taylor.

Chief Taylor said the fire department is approaching $3 million raised since their partnership with MDA.

Firefighters will be out again Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. taking donations.