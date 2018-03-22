Midlands teacher accused of abusing wife in front of children

Andrew Londergan was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct towards a child stemming from a domestic incident. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

An Airport High School teacher has been accused of physically assaulting his wife following an argument earlier this year.

According to an incident report from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Andrew Londergan was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct towards a child stemming from a domestic incident. Londergan has since bonded out of jail.

The report says the incident happened on Feb. 24 at their home but was not reported until March 14. Photos provided by the victim show "severe bruising on her arm, leg, breast, and eyes."

The incident allegedly happened in front of their children when Londergan had been drinking all day, the report says.

Londergan is still employed with the school district as a social studies teacher, according to the Lexington School District 2 spokesperson. He is on administrative leave while allegations of a breach of staff conduct are investigated.

