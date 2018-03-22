'March for Our Lives' event in Columbia brings thousands to the State House

"Enough is enough."

That was the message from Stoneman Douglas High School students in Washington on Thursday urging Congress for gun safety legislation.

The students traveled to D.C. ahead of a long weekend of politicking and protesting in an event called "March for Our Lives." Hundreds of sister marches took place across the country, including right here in Columbia.

Columbia’s March for Our Lives event started at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The march portion of the event began at the intersection of Calhoun St. and Sumter St. and it ended with a rally at the State House. There were many speakers at the rally including Columbia native and Grammy-nominated singer Angie Stone, Mayor Pro Tem and City Councilwoman Temeika Isaac Devine, and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

Survivors of the Parkland shooting have noted that while bills aiming to improve school safety are currently making their way through Congress, legislation to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines isn't moving.

"A lot of people out there right now, that are fearing what we are saying, think that we are going to try to take their guns away. We are not,” Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg explained. “The 'Never Gun' movement and 'March for Our Lives' is not trying to take your guns, we are trying to take back our lives. Because just as much as you have a right to own a weapon, we have the right to liberty, we have the right to peace, we have the right to live, and not be afraid when we go to school's that we are going to be shot."

