'March for Our Lives' event in Columbia brings hundreds to the S - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'March for Our Lives' event in Columbia brings hundreds to the State House

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Building Better Communities) (Source: Building Better Communities)
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

"Enough is enough."

That was the message from Stoneman Douglas High School students in Washington on Thursday urging Congress for gun safety legislation.

The students traveled to D.C. ahead of a long weekend of politicking and protesting in an event called "March for Our Lives." Hundreds of sister marches took place across the country, including right here in Columbia.

Related: Organizers hope to draw half a million to gun control rally

Columbia’s March for Our Lives event started at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The march portion of the event began at the intersection of Calhoun St. and Sumter St. and it ended with a rally at the State House. There were many speakers at the rally including Columbia native and Grammy-nominated singer Angie Stone, Mayor Pro Tem and City Councilwoman Temeika Isaac Devine, and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. 

Survivors of the Parkland shooting have noted that while bills aiming to improve school safety are currently making their way through Congress, legislation to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines isn't moving.

"A lot of people out there right now, that are fearing what we are saying, think that we are going to try to take their guns away. We are not,” Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg explained. “The 'Never Gun' movement and 'March for Our Lives' is not trying to take your guns, we are trying to take back our lives. Because just as much as you have a right to own a weapon, we have the right to liberty, we have the right to peace, we have the right to live, and not be afraid when we go to school's that we are going to be shot."

For more information on Columbia’s ‘March for Our Lives’ event, click here.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Hundreds of thousands march for gun control in the US

    Hundreds of thousands march for gun control in the US

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:18:05 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:22:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Terri Robinowitz, center, holds a framed photo of her granddaughter Alyssa Alhadeff who was killed in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with Alyssa's parents, Lori Alhadeff and Ilan Alhadeff, right, ...

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

    More >>

    Organizers are hoping to draw more than 500,00 people for Saturday's March for Our Lives, claiming the nation has reached an emotional tipping point on gun violence.

    More >>

  • Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Trump signs $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:21:45 GMT
    Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    More >>

    Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.

    More >>

  • 'He fell a hero:" French praise policeman in hostage swap

    'He fell a hero:" French praise policeman in hostage swap

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:58:08 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:20:44 GMT
    (Ouest France via AP). In this image dated March 2013 and provided by regional newspaper Ouest France, Arnaud Beltrame poses for a photo in Avranches, western France. The officer who offered to be swapped for a female hostage was identified as Col. Arn...(Ouest France via AP). In this image dated March 2013 and provided by regional newspaper Ouest France, Arnaud Beltrame poses for a photo in Avranches, western France. The officer who offered to be swapped for a female hostage was identified as Col. Arn...

    France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.

    More >>

    France's top security official says a heroic officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket has died of his injuries.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly