VIDEO: Suspects caught on camera breaking into Brookland-Cayce High School

The incident happened on March 19 around 1 a.m. at the school, located on State Street. The video shows four suspects breaking into the school. The video shows one suspect carrying a baseball bat to enter the school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cayce Department of Public Safety at (803)-794-0456 or report tips anonymously to CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to an arrest can result in a reward of up to $1,000.

