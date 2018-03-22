USC announces annual Garnet and Black Spring Game for next week

University of South Carolina football fans, it's time to get sunburned in front of the warm spring sun at Williams-Brice Stadium.

That's because the university has announced the annual Garnet and Black Spring game on March 31 at noon.

Gamecocks football fans will get a chance at the new-look offense with new offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon at the helm and junior quarterback Jake Bentley and the return of WR Deebo Samuel.

Parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis with the Key Road lot opening at 8 a.m. The Fairgrounds lots and Gamecock Park will also open at 8 a.m., with spots available for $10 per vehicle. Gamecock Park will close two hours following the conclusion of the game.

The Williams-Brice Stadium gates will open at 10:30 a.m. General admission seating will be available in the lower bowl of the stadium. In addition, there are several upgrade opportunities, such as 50-yard line seating, available within the official South Carolina Gameday app or at GamecocksOnline.com/upgrades. The clear bag policy will be enforced for the game and concessions will be available.

