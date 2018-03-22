USC announces annual Garnet and Black Spring Game for next week - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC announces annual Garnet and Black Spring Game for next week

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

University of South Carolina football fans, it's time to get sunburned in front of the warm spring sun at Williams-Brice Stadium. 

That's because the university has announced the annual Garnet and Black Spring game on March 31 at noon. 

Gamecocks football fans will get a chance at the new-look offense with new offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon at the helm and junior quarterback Jake Bentley and the return of WR Deebo Samuel.

Parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis with the Key Road lot opening at 8 a.m. The Fairgrounds lots and Gamecock Park will also open at 8 a.m., with spots available for $10 per vehicle. Gamecock Park will close two hours following the conclusion of the game.

The Williams-Brice Stadium gates will open at 10:30 a.m. General admission seating will be available in the lower bowl of the stadium. In addition, there are several upgrade opportunities, such as 50-yard line seating, available within the official South Carolina Gameday app or at GamecocksOnline.com/upgrades. The clear bag policy will be enforced for the game and concessions will be available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Prayer answered again: Loyola tops Tennessee on late jumper

    Prayer answered again: Loyola tops Tennessee on late jumper

    Saturday, March 17 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-03-18 00:54:23 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:53:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee guard James Daniel III (3) attempts a steal against Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13), who maintained control of the ball during the first half of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tour...(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee guard James Daniel III (3) attempts a steal against Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13), who maintained control of the ball during the first half of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tour...
    Another NCAA Tournament pray answered for Loyola-Chicago, and the Ramblers are set to bring Sister Jean to the Sweet 16. Clayton Custer's jumper took a friendly bounce off the rim and in with 3.6 seconds left, and...More >>
    Another NCAA Tournament pray answered for Loyola-Chicago, and the Ramblers are set to bring Sister Jean to the Sweet 16. Clayton Custer's jumper took a friendly bounce off the rim and in with 3.6 seconds left, and 11th-seeded Loyola beat Tennessee.More >>

  • Mississippi State kicks off spring practice under new head coach Joe Moorhead

    Mississippi State kicks off spring practice under new head coach Joe Moorhead

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:33 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:33:50 GMT
    Source: Hail State ProductionsSource: Hail State Productions

    The offensive guru is tasked with building on the foundation set by Dan Mullen. Nick Fitzgerald was in his first practice since suffering that ankle injury in the Egg Bowl.

    More >>

    The offensive guru is tasked with building on the foundation set by Dan Mullen. Nick Fitzgerald was in his first practice since suffering that ankle injury in the Egg Bowl.

    More >>

  • MSU heading to MSG: Mississippi State routs Louisville, advances to NIT semifinals

    MSU heading to MSG: Mississippi State routs Louisville, advances to NIT semifinals

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:03 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:03:46 GMT

    Quinndary Weatherspoon feasted on Louisville Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The Velma Jackson alum had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Mississippi State routed the Cardinals 79-56.

    More >>

    Quinndary Weatherspoon feasted on Louisville Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The Velma Jackson alum had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Mississippi State routed the Cardinals 79-56.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly