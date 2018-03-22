What is an EKO? This medical procedure saved an Irmo woman's life

A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
A cold start to Thursday! However, with sunshine and a little less wind, we’ll have a super but, cool, Spring day.More >>
Lexington Police say a car collision has closed down a portion of Sunset Boulevard in the Town of Lexington.More >>
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.More >>
A senior member of Richland County's EMS was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman who told investigators he tried to kiss and grope her several times during a conference in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Columbia’s March for Our Lives event is set for Saturday, March 24 at 9 a.m. The march will begin at the intersection of Calhoun St. and Sumter St. and end with a rally at the State House at 11 a.m.More >>
An Airport High School teacher has been accused of physically assaulting his wife following an argument earlier this year.More >>
Cayce Department of Public Safety has released surveillance footage of several suspects who allegedly broke into Brookland-Cayce High School.More >>
The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the victim who died in a double shooting in Elgin Wednesday night.More >>
