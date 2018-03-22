Former deputy sent 'sexually suggestive' photos of himself, solicited sex from women in investigations, SLED says

Jason Kip Nelson, 36, of Cameron, has been charged with misconduct in office and was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. (Source: Orangeburg County Detention Center/Orangeburg Times and Democrat)

A former Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputy sent pornography and "sexually suggestive photographs" of himself and solicited sex acts from women associated with criminal investigations over the course of 10 months, a SLED investigation found.

Nelson, SLED says, allegedly did all these acts while representing himself as a member of the sheriff's office. The investigation said that the incidents happened between April 2016 and January 2017.

We have reached out to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office for further information.

