TALK OF THE TOWN: It's a fine time for dinner and a show - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

TALK OF THE TOWN: It's a fine time for dinner and a show

By Dawndy Mercer Plank, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Here's a great date night event for you - dinner and a show.

Gina Janvrin is a parent with the Richland Northeast High School Foundation, Jazmine Rivera, a student at RNE, plays a witch in the performance, and Ajai Cave plays the baker's wife.  

Every spring, the Richland Northeast High School Education Foundation hosts Dinner and a Show. 

This year, the group is offering food catered by Doc's BBQ.  The school's culinary students will provide appetizers and help serve the meal.  The Richland Northeast chamber orchestra will perform music throughout the evening. And the JROTC students will serve as greeters at the doors. 

The evening also includes a live auction of student artwork. This Dinner and a Show event is the primary fundraiser for the Foundation.  The production will be Into the Woods.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for appetizers and the dinner.  The theater production starts at 7:30 p.m.  The evening will begin in the RNE High School gym atrium with the play being held a few steps away in the District Auditorium.

Tickets are $25. Questions? Send an email to rdgroth@aol.com.  More details are at https://rnhsfoundation.wixsite.com/rnhsfoundation/dinner-and-a-show.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • House OKs compromise $1.3 trillion budget bill, Senate next

    House OKs compromise $1.3 trillion budget bill, Senate next

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:19:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, walks with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., right, as they leave a news conference with Democratic leaders, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, walks with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., right, as they leave a news conference with Democratic leaders, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    More >>

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    More >>

  • Police: Austin bomber's motive still unknown, despite video

    Police: Austin bomber's motive still unknown, despite video

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:11:36 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:19:03 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Friday is an alert day due to a freeze warning

    FIRST ALERT: Friday is an alert day due to a freeze warning

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:59:51 GMT

    A cold start to Thursday! However, with sunshine and a little less wind, we’ll have a super but, cool, Spring day. 

    More >>

    A cold start to Thursday! However, with sunshine and a little less wind, we’ll have a super but, cool, Spring day. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly