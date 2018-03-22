TALK OF THE TOWN: It's a fine time for dinner and a show

Here's a great date night event for you - dinner and a show.

Gina Janvrin is a parent with the Richland Northeast High School Foundation, Jazmine Rivera, a student at RNE, plays a witch in the performance, and Ajai Cave plays the baker's wife.

Every spring, the Richland Northeast High School Education Foundation hosts Dinner and a Show.

This year, the group is offering food catered by Doc's BBQ. The school's culinary students will provide appetizers and help serve the meal. The Richland Northeast chamber orchestra will perform music throughout the evening. And the JROTC students will serve as greeters at the doors.

The evening also includes a live auction of student artwork. This Dinner and a Show event is the primary fundraiser for the Foundation. The production will be Into the Woods.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for appetizers and the dinner. The theater production starts at 7:30 p.m. The evening will begin in the RNE High School gym atrium with the play being held a few steps away in the District Auditorium.

Tickets are $25. Questions? Send an email to rdgroth@aol.com. More details are at https://rnhsfoundation.wixsite.com/rnhsfoundation/dinner-and-a-show.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.