LCSD needs help identifying car break-in suspect

LCSD need help identifying this man for breaking into a car. (Source: LCSD)

Lexington County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help to identify a suspect involved in a string of car break-ins.

Deputies need the pubic's help identifying the man in the white hoodie.

We're working to identify another suspect involved in a string of car break-ins we told you about 10 days ago. We've already made one arrest, but we need your help IDing the guy in the white hoodie. Please watch and share this video. Call 888-CRIME-SC with tips. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/oiUPod2c9Y — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) March 22, 2018

LCSD has already made one arrest in connection to break-ins that were first reported earlier in March 2018.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.