Kershaw school evacuated due to 'unusual odor'

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
KCSD logo (Source: Kershaw County School District) KCSD logo (Source: Kershaw County School District)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Staff members and students at Pine Tree Hill Elementary School in Kershaw County were evacuated Thursday morning.

Kershaw County Spokesperson Mary Anne Byrd said the school was evacuated due to an "unusual odor."

"We experienced an unusual odor in the front office of Pine Tree Hill Elementary School this morning that affected several staff persons but no students," Byrd said. "All staff and students were evacuated outside similar to a fire drill while emergency preparedness officials checked the air quality three times throughout the buildings. "

Officials deemed that the air quality is fine. Students and staff have returned inside. 

