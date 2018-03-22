Midlands Toys 'R' Us shoppers upset after liquidation sale postp - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands Toys 'R' Us shoppers upset after liquidation sale postponed, may happen Friday

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Dozens of shoppers ready to capitalize on the closing sales at Toys "R" Us were upset after signs posted on the door read that no sale was happening Thursday, but will still happen. 

Signs at the store location read: "The liquidation process has been put on hold until further notice." Several reports indicate that the Columbia location at 140 Columbiana Drive isn't the only one with these signs in their door. 

A Toys "R" Us spokesperson said: "On background, liquidation sales have been delayed likely until tomorrow. I’m not able to 100 percent confirm for you at this time."

The spokesperson also recommended that customers check the following website for updates on the liquidation: https://www.toysrusinc.com/restructuring

The liquidation sale was scheduled following the March 14 announcement that the retailer would be shuttering all of their U.S. locations, including all Babies "R" Us stores and locations in Puerto Rico. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and has struggled financially ever since. 

The store, known as an ultimate destination for kids and their big holiday book, has been in business for 70 years. Some locations will close as early as April. 

“I am very disappointed with the result, but we no longer have the financial support to continue the Company’s U.S. operations," Dave Brandon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said. "We are therefore implementing an orderly process to shutter our U.S. operations and will pursue going concern sales or reorganizations of certain of our international businesses, while our other international businesses consider their options.”

The CEO of MGA, Isaac Larian, told The Washington Post: "There is no toy business without Toys 'R' Us."

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

