Richland County EMS employee charged with assaulting woman during beach walk

A member of Richland County's EMS was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman who told investigators he tried to kiss and grope her several times during a conference in Myrtle Beach.

Doug Maness, 59, was charged by the Horry County Police Department with second-degree assault and battery. A source confirmed with WIS that Maness is employed with Richland County as a training supervisor. Because of this incident, Maness is on paid administrative leave.

Maness was in Myrtle Beach for the 2018 South Carolina Emergency Care Symposium at the Kingston Plantation Oceanfront Resort which took place from March 15 through March 17.

According to the Horry County PD incident report, Maness and the victim, in this case, were walking on the beach on March 15 around 7 p.m. when the victim said he tried to "kiss her and force his hand into her pants."

"She told him no and to stop," the report said. "This happened twice on the beach."

Maness, the report said, grabbed her again when the pair got into their hotel elevator before they split up.

A second report indicates investigators interviewed Maness, who admitted he kissed and grabbed the victim.

