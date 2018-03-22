Congressmen to introduce bill to fight opioid epidemic - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Congressmen to introduce bill to fight opioid epidemic

By Jenna Cisneros, Reporter
This picture compares Fentanyl to Heroin, which is also known as heroin’s synthetic cousin. (New Hampshire State Police Forensic Lab) This picture compares Fentanyl to Heroin, which is also known as heroin’s synthetic cousin. (New Hampshire State Police Forensic Lab)
(WIS) -

A group of law makers along with representative Lindsey Graham will meet in Washington Thursday morning to discuss a bill to fight the opioid epidemic. The bill will ensure tougher penalties for Fentanyl distribution and trafficking, along with making tougher penalties. Fentanyl is a painkiller that is about 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

According to the CDC, over 20,000 overdose deaths occur every year related to Fentanyl. 

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Fentanyl is a prescription opioid medication that is often used in the treatment from surgeries

The easiest way to spot Fentanyl is by color. Heroin generally has a yellow tint to it while Fentanyl powder is bright white. Within the last month, six people were arrested for having three pounds of Fentanyl in the Midlands. Their case hasn’t gone to court, yet.

Fentanyl is the same drug that killed performers Prince and Tom Petty.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

