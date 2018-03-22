One dead in car crash with ambulance - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One dead in car crash with ambulance

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
One person is dead after a car crash with an ambulance in Chester County. (WIS) One person is dead after a car crash with an ambulance in Chester County. (WIS)
CHESTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

One person is dead after an ambulance crashed into a car in Chester County on Wednesday. 

The accident occurred on Great Falls Highway. 

The driver of the car was killed. That person has not yet been identified. 

Two kids were in the back of the car and were taken to Palmetto Health Richland. 

South Carolina State troopers say the driver of the ambulance was at fault in the accident. 

