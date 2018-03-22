FIRST ALERT: Sunny afternoon Friday with weekend rain on the way

Weather Highlights:

Sunshine and still a bit cool for this time of year as we’ll see middle 60s today. (Average High is 70)

Dry most of Saturday…rain moves in Saturday night/Sunday. Much cooler Sunday with highs in the middle 50s

We’ll start to turn the corner with temperatures next week as we warm to near 80 by Thursday!

It will remain cool with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s for the rest of your Friday.

An area of Low pressure develops to our west today and will move into the state by late Saturday/Sunday giving us a chance of showers.

North/Northeast winds will keep us well below normal with temperatures this weekend. Look for a big improvement as we make our way into the middle of next week as more seasonable weather returns.



Forecast:

By Midday we’ll start to warm things up and with sunshine we’ll see highs in the middle 60s

Today: Sunny and mild Highs in the middle 60s

Tonight: Increasing clouds, not as cold. Lows lower 40s

Saturday: Mix of Sun and Clouds, 30% chance of showers late. Highs upper 60s

Sunday: Cloudy, breezy and damp, with periods of light showers. Highs middle 50s. Rain chance 50%

