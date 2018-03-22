FIRST ALERT: Friday is an alert day due to freezing temperatures

FRIDAY IS AN ALERT DAY DUE TO A FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5AM UNTIL 9AM FOR ALL COUNTIES IN THE MIDLANDS.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER BITES:

Cold start this morning with a Freeze Likely. Freeze Warning for all counties in the Midlands from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Morning lows in the lower 30s with a few upper 20s

Fantastic Friday with sunshine and nice temperatures. Highs in the middle 60s

Dry most of Saturday. Rain moves in Saturday night/Sunday. Much cooler Sunday with highs in the middle 50s

A cold start to your Friday with a Freeze likely as all counties in the Midlands are under a Freeze WARNING tomorrow morning from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. It will remain cool with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

An area of Low pressure develops to our west by Friday and will move into the state by late Saturday/Sunday giving us a chance of showers.

North/Northeast winds will keep us well below normal with temperatures this weekend. Look for a big improvement as we make our way into the middle of next week as more seasonable weather returns.



Forecast:

First Alert Today: Freeze WARNING in effect for all counties in the Midlands from 5AM-9AM. Clear and cold this morning with a freeze likely. By Midday we’ll start to warm things up and with sunshine we’ll see highs in the middle 60s

Tonight: Increasing clouds, not as cold. Lows lower 40s

Saturday: Mix of Sun and Clouds, 30% chance of showers late. Highs upper 60s

Sunday: Cloudy, breezy and damp, with periods of light showers. Highs middle 50s. Rain chance 50%

