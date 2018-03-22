FIRST ALERT: Friday is an alert day due to a freeze warning - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Friday is an alert day due to a freeze warning

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Connect
(WIS) -

FRIDAY IS AN ALERT DAY DUE TO A FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5AM UNTIL 9AM FOR ALL COUNTIES IN THE MIDLANDS.

Talking Points:

-Freeze WARNING in effect Friday from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.

-Lows in the lower 30s with many places seeing upper 20s!

-Cool days with lower 60s today and Friday.

-Rain moves back in the forecast by Sunday

Bright Carolina sunshine won’t help much with temperatures today as we’ll continue well below normal with highs in the lower 60s.  (Average high is 70 degrees)

A cold start to your Friday with a Freeze likely as all counties in the Midlands are under a Freeze WARNING tomorrow morning form 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.  It will remain cool with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

An area of Low pressure develops to our west by Friday and will move into the state by late Saturday/Sunday giving us a chance of showers. 

North/Northeast winds will keep us well below normal with temperatures this weekend.

Look for a big improvement as we make our way into the middle of next week as more seasonable weather returns.


Forecast:

Today: Sunny and cool.  Highs lower 60s

Tonight: Clear and cold.  Lows lower 30s

Friday: Freeze WARNING 5AM-9AM.  Clear and cold start will give way to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, warmer.  Highs upper 60s

 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Wreckage of ship blown apart in WWII found, offering closure

    Wreckage of ship blown apart in WWII found, offering closure

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:48 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:48:36 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:50:56 GMT
    (U.S. National Archives via AP). This Feb. 14, 1942 photo provided by the U.S. National Archives shows the five Sullivan brothers on board USS Juneau (CL-52) at the time of her commissioning ceremonies at the New York Navy Yard. The brothers who were a...(U.S. National Archives via AP). This Feb. 14, 1942 photo provided by the U.S. National Archives shows the five Sullivan brothers on board USS Juneau (CL-52) at the time of her commissioning ceremonies at the New York Navy Yard. The brothers who were a...
    The recent discovery of the USS Juneau in the depths of the South Pacific has provided some closure to people with connections to the ship that was blown apart during World War II.More >>
    The recent discovery of the USS Juneau in the depths of the South Pacific has provided some closure to people with connections to the ship that was blown apart during World War II.More >>

  • Huge budget bill clears hurdle, nears final House vote

    Huge budget bill clears hurdle, nears final House vote

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:49:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, walks with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., right, as they leave a news conference with Democratic leaders, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, walks with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., right, as they leave a news conference with Democratic leaders, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    More >>

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    More >>

  • other

    Former deputy sent 'sexually suggestive' photos of himself, solicited sex from women in investigations, SLED says

    Former deputy sent 'sexually suggestive' photos of himself, solicited sex from women in investigations, SLED says

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:46:17 GMT
    Jason Kip Nelson, 36, of Cameron, has been charged with misconduct in office and was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. (Source: Orangeburg County Detention Center/Orangeburg Times and Democrat)Jason Kip Nelson, 36, of Cameron, has been charged with misconduct in office and was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. (Source: Orangeburg County Detention Center/Orangeburg Times and Democrat)

    A former Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputy sent pornography and "sexually suggestive photographs" of himself and solicited sex acts from women associated with criminal investigations over the course of 10 months, a SLED investigation found. 

    More >>

    A former Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputy sent pornography and "sexually suggestive photographs" of himself and solicited sex acts from women associated with criminal investigations over the course of 10 months, a SLED investigation found. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly