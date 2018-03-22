FIRST ALERT: Cold mornings for the next few days with frost like - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Cold mornings for the next few days with frost likely

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
A Freeze Warning has been issued for Friday morning. (WIS) A Freeze Warning has been issued for Friday morning. (WIS)
(WIS) -

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FRIDAY FROM 5AM UNTIL 9AM FOR ALL COUNTIES IN THE MIDLANDS

Talking Points:

-Freeze WARNING in effect Friday from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.

-Lows in the lower 30s with many places seeing upper 20s!

-Cool days with lower 60s today and Friday.

-Rain moves back in the forecast by Sunday

Bright Carolina sunshine won’t help much with temperatures today as we’ll continue well below normal with highs in the lower 60s.  (Average high is 70 degrees)

A cold start to your Friday with a Freeze likely as all counties in the Midlands are under a Freeze WARNING tomorrow morning form 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.  It will remain cool with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

An area of Low pressure develops to our west by Friday and will move into the state by late Saturday/Sunday giving us a chance of showers. 

North/Northeast winds will keep us well below normal with temperatures this weekend.

Look for a big improvement as we make our way into the middle of next week as more seasonable weather returns.


Forecast:

Today:   Sunny and cool.  Highs lower 60s

Tonight:  Clear and cold.  Lows lower 30s

Friday:   Freeze WARNING 5AM-9AM.  Clear and cold start will give way to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday:   Increasing clouds, warmer.  Highs upper 60s

 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

