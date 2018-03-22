FIRST ALERT: Cold morning for Thursday

A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.More >>
Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.More >>
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.More >>
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.More >>
One person is dead after an ambulance crashed into a car in Chester County on Wednesday.More >>
One person is dead after an ambulance crashed into a car in Chester County on Wednesday.More >>
A cold start to Thursday! However, with sunshine and a little less wind, we’ll have a super but, cool, Spring day.More >>
A cold start to Thursday! However, with sunshine and a little less wind, we’ll have a super but, cool, Spring day.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
This year, WIS TV is paying tribute to the men and women who have served our country in our Year of the Veteran series. But it’s also important to see the steps that come before that. Emily Scarlett is giving us a first-hand look at what it takes to become a soldier on Fort Jackson.More >>
This year, WIS TV is paying tribute to the men and women who have served our country in our Year of the Veteran series. But it’s also important to see the steps that come before that. Emily Scarlett is giving us a first-hand look at what it takes to become a soldier on Fort Jackson.More >>
The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.More >>
The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>