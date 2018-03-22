FIRST ALERT: Cold morning for Thursday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Cold morning for Thursday

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
(WIS) -

A cold start to Thursday! However, with sunshine and a little less wind, we’ll have a super but, cool, Spring day. 

High pressure to our north will keep us cool through the weekend. 

An area of Low pressure develops to our west by Friday and will move into the state by Sunday. This will give us a good chance of showers.

North/Northeast winds will keep us well below normal with temperatures this weekend.

Look for a big improvement as we make our way into the middle of next week as more seasonable weather returns.

Highlights:

-Cold mornings (Today and Friday AM)

-Lows in the lower to middle 30s.  Frost likely Friday morning.

-Cool days with lower 60s

-Rain moves back in the forecast by Sunday

Forecast:

Today:   Sunny and cool.  Highs lower 60s

Tonight:  Clear and cold (areas of frost) Lows lower to middle 30s

Friday:   Mostly sunny.  Highs middle 60s

Saturday:   Increasing clouds, warmer.  Highs upper 60s

Sunday:   Cloudy and cool with periods of showers.  Highs middle 50s.  Rain chance 50%

