UPDATE: Victim ID'd in Elgin double shooting; suspect to appear - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

OTHER

UPDATE: Victim ID'd in Elgin double shooting; suspect to appear in court Thursday

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Kenneth Dylan Shirley (Source: Richland County) Kenneth Dylan Shirley (Source: Richland County)
ELGIN, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the victim who died in a double shooting in Elgin Wednesday night. 

Deputies responded to the 1400 block of Brazell Road just after 5:30 p.m. Two victims were found once deputies arrived on the scene. They were able to get a description of the suspect and which direction he fled in. The suspect has since been identified to WIS as 21-year-old Kenneth Dylan Shirley. 

The victim who died has been identified as Adam Paul Dubose, also known as Adam Paul Legrand, of Elgin. His death has been ruled as a gunshot wound to the upper body. Shirley is an acquaintance of the two victims. 

A manhunt was initiated and K9 deputies were called in to track Shirley. Parts of Interstate 20 were affected as deputies set up a perimeter and worked to keep Shirley away from the busy roadway. 

The search for Shirley led deputies to a wooded area nearby. Deputies say Shirley fired a handgun at them during a chase but fortunately, no deputies were injured. Deputies did not return fire since they did not have a clear shot at the suspect. Shirley was eventually cornered and taken into custody. 

Investigators are continuing to work to determine what exactly happened and why.

Shirley is expected to appear for a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday. Check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Police: Austin bomber's motive still unknown, despite video

    Police: Austin bomber's motive still unknown, despite video

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:11:36 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:03:47 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>

  • House OKs compromise $1.3 trillion budget bill, Senate next

    House OKs compromise $1.3 trillion budget bill, Senate next

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:01:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, walks with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., right, as they leave a news conference with Democratic leaders, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, walks with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., right, as they leave a news conference with Democratic leaders, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    More >>

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Friday is an alert day due to a freeze warning

    FIRST ALERT: Friday is an alert day due to a freeze warning

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:59:51 GMT

    A cold start to Thursday! However, with sunshine and a little less wind, we’ll have a super but, cool, Spring day. 

    More >>

    A cold start to Thursday! However, with sunshine and a little less wind, we’ll have a super but, cool, Spring day. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly