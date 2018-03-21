UPDATE: Victim ID'd in Elgin double shooting; suspect to appear in court Thursday

A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.More >>
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.More >>
A cold start to Thursday! However, with sunshine and a little less wind, we’ll have a super but, cool, Spring day.More >>
A cold start to Thursday! However, with sunshine and a little less wind, we’ll have a super but, cool, Spring day.More >>
A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.More >>
A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.More >>
The COMET provides nearly 2.6 million rides to residents in greater Columbia each year, but budget restrictions will result in a 2 percent reduction of services beginning in May.More >>
The COMET provides nearly 2.6 million rides to residents in greater Columbia each year, but budget restrictions will result in a 2 percent reduction of services beginning in May.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
A former Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputy sent pornography and "sexually suggestive photographs" of himself and solicited sex acts from women associated with criminal investigations over the course of 10 months, a SLED investigation found.More >>
A former Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputy sent pornography and "sexually suggestive photographs" of himself and solicited sex acts from women associated with criminal investigations over the course of 10 months, a SLED investigation found.More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.More >>
University of South Carolina football fans, it's time to get sunburned in front of the warm spring sun at Williams-Brice Stadium.More >>
University of South Carolina football fans, it's time to get sunburned in front of the warm spring sun at Williams-Brice Stadium.More >>