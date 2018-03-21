UPDATE: Victim ID'd in Elgin double shooting; suspect to appear in court Thursday

The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the victim who died in a double shooting in Elgin Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the 1400 block of Brazell Road just after 5:30 p.m. Two victims were found once deputies arrived on the scene. They were able to get a description of the suspect and which direction he fled in. The suspect has since been identified to WIS as 21-year-old Kenneth Dylan Shirley.

The victim who died has been identified as Adam Paul Dubose, also known as Adam Paul Legrand, of Elgin. His death has been ruled as a gunshot wound to the upper body. Shirley is an acquaintance of the two victims.

A manhunt was initiated and K9 deputies were called in to track Shirley. Parts of Interstate 20 were affected as deputies set up a perimeter and worked to keep Shirley away from the busy roadway.

The search for Shirley led deputies to a wooded area nearby. Deputies say Shirley fired a handgun at them during a chase but fortunately, no deputies were injured. Deputies did not return fire since they did not have a clear shot at the suspect. Shirley was eventually cornered and taken into custody.

Investigators are continuing to work to determine what exactly happened and why.

Shirley is expected to appear for a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday. Check back for more updates.

