WATCH LIVE: RCSD investigating after one killed, one wounded in Elgin shooting

WATCH LIVE: RCSD investigating after one killed, one wounded in - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
ELGIN, SC (WIS) -

Richland County deputies are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting in Elgin Wednesday evening.

Deputies say the shots fired call came from Brazell Road. One person was killed while another was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

WIS is told a suspect is in custody.

MOBILE USERS: To view the presser, click here. 

RCSD will be providing more information during a press conference Wednesday night. Stay with WIS as we will continue to bring you the latest in this developing story. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

  Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes _ but no apology

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:44:16 GMT
    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...

  Authorities: 'Reasonable level of certainty' no more bombs out in public

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:54:54 GMT

    Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.

