WATCH LIVE: RCSD investigating after one killed, one wounded in Elgin shooting

Richland County deputies are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting in Elgin Wednesday evening.

Deputies say the shots fired call came from Brazell Road. One person was killed while another was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

WIS is told a suspect is in custody.

RCSD will be providing more information during a press conference Wednesday night. Stay with WIS as we will continue to bring you the latest in this developing story.

