Uber Eats is coming to Columbia to further enable your laziness

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found explosive devices in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...More >>
Mark Zuckerberg posted to his personal account on Wednesday acknowledging the scandal surrounding Cambridge Analytica.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
This year, WIS TV is paying tribute to the men and women who have served our country in our Year of the Veteran series. But it’s also important to see the steps that come before that. Emily Scarlett is giving us a first-hand look at what it takes to become a soldier on Fort Jackson.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found explosive devices in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.More >>
The Queen of Gamecock Women’s Basketball is weighing in on the Queen Bey’s announcement to stop in Columbia during her and her husband’s tour.More >>
USC women's basketball coach Dawn Staley says she has no interest in returning to her alma mater, the University of Virginia, despite the rumored interest by the school.More >>
The state-owned utility says rates will be going up after the failed nuclear project in South Carolina last year.More >>
