Staley not interested in coaching at alma mater Virginia

USC women's basketball coach Dawn Staley says she has no interest in returning to her alma mater, the University of Virginia, despite the rumored interest by the school.

UVA head coach Joanne Boyle retired on Tuesday, just two days after the Cavs lost to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament.

Staley was practicing with her team on Wednesday as they prepared for their Sweet 16 game vs. Buffalo. Staley was contacted about the Virginia job in 2011, but she was never offered the position.

She was asked if she has any interest in returning to the school where she became an All-American Wednesday.

"In Virginia? No, I have no interest in Virginia," Staley said. "I'm sure people are going to link me to the job because it's my alma mater. I think a few years ago kind of left a sour taste in my mouth."

