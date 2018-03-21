Coach Dawn Staley gushes about Beyonce, Jay-Z tour stop in Columbia

The Queen of Gamecock Women’s Basketball is weighing in on the Queen Bey’s announcement to stop in Columbia during her and her husband’s tour.

Coach Dawn Staley is a fan of Beyoncé and she isn’t shy about it! During an interview on Wednesday, she talked about how excited she is to see the superstar, alongside her husband Jay-Z, in concert.

“They put a minimum on how many [tickets] the staff could get so just I kind of nudge everyone around me to get as many tickets as you can,” Coach Staley said. “We’re going to have fun.”

When asked who she thought was the headliner of the tour out of the husband and wife duo, Staley was very definite in her answer.

“The queen! The queen is the headliner. Jay-Z, he will get the party started,” Staley said.

However, a question of which Beyoncé song is her favorite ‘go-to’ song gave the Hall of Fame coach some pause.

“She has got so many,” Coach Staley said as she pondered an answer. “It’s probably the duet between Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Dangerously in Love. I like that one.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z announced their joint ‘On the Run II’ tour earlier this month. It was announced on Monday that the tour would be stopping in Columbia on August 21.

Please tell me this isn’t a joke! @LiveNationNCSC I’ll wait for an answer. ?????? https://t.co/wKMaDj0sv1 — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) March 20, 2018

You ?? that?!! ?????? She and jay are coming to Williams Brice!! https://t.co/70gpmGeNn2 — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) March 20, 2018

We have to pay homage to the queen ?? https://t.co/oaOE80kdlU — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) March 20, 2018

