Tractor-trailer accident, diesel leak, slows traffic on I-20 near Mineral Springs Rd.

A single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer on I-20 EB near Mineral Springs Road has traffic slowed at this hour. 

Lexington County Fire Safety crews are also on the scene to stop a diesel leak from the accident. The collision occurred just before 12:30 p.m. The right lane is currently closed. 

There are no injuries reported at this time. 

