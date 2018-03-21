Tractor-trailer accident, diesel leak, slows traffic on I-20 near Mineral Springs Rd.

A single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer on I-20 EB near Mineral Springs Road has traffic slowed at this hour. (Source: County of Lexington Twitter)

Lexington County Fire Safety crews are also on the scene to stop a diesel leak from the accident. The collision occurred just before 12:30 p.m. The right lane is currently closed.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

LCFS HAZMAT working to stop a diesel leak from a semi involved in a single vehicle accident on I-20E at 59 mm. No injuries reported. Please slow down if you’re traveling through the area. pic.twitter.com/8l5npp2m6l — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) March 21, 2018

