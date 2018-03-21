Tractor-trailer accident, diesel leak, slows traffic on I-20 near Mineral Springs Rd.

A single-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer on I-20 EB near Mineral Springs Road has traffic slowed at this hour. (Source: County of Lexington Twitter) (WIS) -
Lexington County Fire Safety crews are also on the scene to stop a diesel leak from the accident. The collision occurred just before 12:30 p.m. The right lane is currently closed.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
