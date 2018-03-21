Lexington County CodeRED not issued for emergency Wednesday morning

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Federal agents arrested a Tuskegee University coach Wednesday on drug distribution and gun charges.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...More >>
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
Keeping your kids and family members safe when it comes to human trafficking is part of the message of a Human Trafficking Forum put on by the City of Columbia for National Youth violence Prevention week.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
State Rep. Jimmy Bales (D- Richland) was wheeled from the House chamber on a gurney by first responders just before noon.More >>
One of the most beautiful ballerinas to ever grace the stage in Columbia will take a final bow in an upcoming performance created just for her.More >>
Lexington County officials have addressed why some people received CodeRED calls early Wednesday morning. The notification did not indicate an emergency.More >>
Five men between the ages of 19 and 21 have thrown their lives away for easy money in connection with a series of armed robberies in Richland County, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
The City of Columbia is a finalist for the 2018 All-America City Award (AAC).More >>
