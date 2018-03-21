Lexington County CodeRED not issued for emergency Wednesday morning

Lexington County officials have addressed why some people received CodeRED calls early Wednesday morning. The notification did not indicate an emergency.

"The calls that were sent out were not for an emergency notification, rather, to alert residents that the County is now utilizing this program to deliver time-sensitive public safety information and how our residents can sign up for it," Lexington County spokesperson Harrison Cahill said.

Some took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to question the alert.

If you have already registered with the statewide CodeRED system via https://t.co/GEFJsnqh4U, you do not need to register again -BUT- it’s a good idea to log into your CodeRED account to make sure your information is current. https://t.co/y4kHFNyfWE — SCEMD (@SCEMD) March 20, 2018

Thanks for calling at 3:42 this morning to tell us this. Seriously? What the heck? — Renae Summers (@renaesummers) March 21, 2018

Hi Renae, SCEMD has not issued any call in the last 24 hours. It’s possible the call you received was initiated locally or by the service provider. Please contact your county emergency management office for assistance. — SCEMD (@SCEMD) March 21, 2018

Hi Renae, The County is looking into why these calls announcing the program went out so late yesterday and so early this morning. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) March 21, 2018

Cahill says that if residents receive a call or email from CodeRED that it is not a scam. It is a legitimate system, utilized also by SCEMD.

