TALK OF THE TOWN: A final bow from the queen of Columbia ballet

One of the most beautiful ballerinas to ever grace the stage in Columbia will take a final bow in an upcoming performance created just for her.

Regina Willoughby is with the Columbia City Ballet Company. William Starrett is the artistic director. The queen of the Nile sails into the Koger Center in a ballet conceived and choreographed by William Starrett.

Intrigue follows the Egyptian beauty from the royal bedchamber to the throne room and into the palace garden. A spellbinding musical score and scenic concepts transform the stage into the sumptuousness and grandeur of ancient Egypt and Rome. Watch as the legendary Queen allures both Julius Caesar and Marc Anthony with her powerful personality and extraordinary charms.

Originally staged in February 2008, Starrett created the role of Cleopatra for Willoughby. The ballet features original lavish set designs depicting ancient Egyptian architecture and live animals including a camel, cat, and snakes.

Ballerina Regina Willoughby brings the iconic queen to life in her farewell performance with the Columbia City Ballet. Parents should be advised that the ballet includes adult situations.

A Princess Tea will be at 12 p.m. prior to the matinee performance on Saturday, March 24th. This enchanting children's event will feature a sit-down tea with cakes, cookies and lots of surprises including appearances by Ariel, Sleeping Beauty, Jasmine, Belle, Cinderella, Snow White, Cleopatra and their princes. A live camel may even make an appearance!

Children will be able to participate in fun activities and have their picture taken with the Columbia City Ballet stars. Tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased in advance by calling Columbia City Ballet's offices at (803)-799-7605.

Cleopatra will be presented at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the Princess Tea may be purchased by calling the Columbia City Ballet office at 803-799-7605.

Performance tickets for Cleopatra are available at http://www.kogercenterforthearts.com/ or by calling (803)-251-2222. For more information, visit www.columbiacityballet.com.

