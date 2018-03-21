SC State Rep. Bales collapses on House floor, expected to be OK

State Rep. Jimmy Bales (D- Richland) was wheeled from the House chamber on a gurney by first responders just before noon. (Source: WIS)

He was conscious, waving and sitting upright as he left the State House. Some of the crowd applauded him.

House staff says they called an ambulance and staff nurses after Bales’ desk mate noticed he was not conscious. He had appeared to be sleeping but wasn’t when they went to check on him.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford says he had a conversation with Bales on Wednesday after Bales was in a car crash yesterday. Rutherford says Bales rolled his vehicle trying to avoid hitting a dog but insisted he was fine to continue working Wednesday.



Rutherford wasn’t sure if the accident played a part in Wednesday’s incident or any medication involved, but said: “it would not surprise me if he came back this afternoon.”

