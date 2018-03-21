Sheriff: 'Lazy' suspects in string of armed robberies were easy to find because of cigar thefts

Five men between the ages of 19 and 21 have thrown their lives away for easy money in connection with a series of armed robberies in Richland County, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

"They wanted money," Lott said. "But they weren't willing to go out and get a job like everyone else. So to them, the easy way was to go out and get a gun and rob somebody. That's the whole motive. I wanted money."

The following people have been arrested in this case:

Javari Ward -- Three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping

Javon Sims -- Three counts of armed robbery and one count of kidnapping

Izaha Holmes -- Three counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping

Tavis Bethel -- Two counts of armed robbery

Alan Keondre' Wright -- One count of armed robbery

In an 11:30 a.m. news conference, Lott called the men "lazy people who just wouldn't go out and get a job" and said all five have been charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

"This was a group that was dangerous. This was a group that was not going to stop. This was a group that got the attention of our community because we publicized it," Lott said.

Lott said the group made it easy to locate them because of two important factors: they wore the same clothes in all the robberies they were connected to and they stole cigars from each of the convenience stores they robbed.

"These five young men who have been arrested, their lives will never be the same," Lott said.

