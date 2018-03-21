Grand jury indicts 15 'Paid Family' gang members for trafficking - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Grand jury indicts 15 'Paid Family' gang members for trafficking drugs through Columbia airport

By Chad Mills, Reporter
Connect
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people. All are accused of trafficking more than a hundred pounds of drugs into the Midlands.

The indictment says all fifteen possessed, sold, manufactured, delivered, purchased, conspired, or brought into the state “one hundred pounds or more of marijuana.”

The indictment says most of the marijuana was trafficked into Lexington and Richland Counties, primarily through the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Indicted by the grand jury are Barry Reed, Jr., Anthony Brevard, Van Buren Fore, IV, Corey Sanders, Jason Spann, Calvin Rockmore, Roscoe Holmes, III, Derek Benders, Cedric Ward, Xavier Coad, Jessica Walker, Labrenzo Rish, Sharon Telford, Derrick Randolph, and Marquis Watkins, Jr.

“The allegations in these indictments describe an armed gang that carried out a long-running conspiracy which brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Thanks to the great work of the State Grand Jury and state and local law enforcement, we’ve shut it down.”

A separate indictment charges three of the accused - Reed, Brevard, and Telford - with more counts, including money laundering and weapons charges. It says some of the accused used a business Sheriff Lott calls a “front” to commit the crimes.

“From on or about some time in May 2014 until the present …(Reed and Telford) entered into a conspiracy with the object of laundering proceeds of Reed’s trafficking of illegal drugs,” the indictment explains. “(Reed and Telford conducted) financial transactions with the proceeds of his illegal drug trafficking through a business entity known as ‘Family Trucking LLC.’”

According to the indictment, Brevard, meanwhile, is facing three separate counts for possessing three separate handguns during the crimes. Both indictments also say gang activity was one of the driving forces behind the crimes.

Sheriff Leon Lott says the indictments are largely related to a case the Richland County Sheriff’s Department worked last spring.

The Lexington indictment claims that from May 2014 through March 2017 the 15 defendants brought more than 100 pounds of marijuana into Lexington County, primarily through the Columbia Airport. The alleged main source of the marijuana was Cedrick Montrell Ward, an active duty military serviceman stationed at Ft. Lewis in Washington State.

All defendants are facing a charge of trafficking marijuana 100 pounds or more, which carries a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

  • Barry Reed is facing the following additional possible sentences:
    • Conspiracy to commit money laundering--5 years or $5,000
    • Three counts of money laundering—up to 20 years, $500,000 fine or both
    •  Possession with intent to distribute—up to 5 years or fine up to $5,000
  • Sharon Telford, his mother, is facing the following additional sentences:
    • Conspiracy to commit money laundering—5 years or $5,000
    • Two counts of money laundering—up to 20 years, $500,000 fine or both
  • Anthony Brevard is facing the following additional sentences:
    • Possession with intent to distribute—up to 5 years or fine up to $5,000
    •  Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime—up to 5 years each on three counts

The following arrest warrants have also been issued in the case:

  • Barry Reed
    • TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA (Richland) 10 POUNDS OR MORE, 1-10 yrs. AND $10,000
  •  Cedrick Ward (active duty service member stationed at Ft. Lewis)
    • TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA (Richland) 10 POUNDS OR MORE, 1-10 yrs. AND $10,000
    • Possession of a firearm during the commission of violent crime, 5 yrs.
  • Eddie Bostic (active duty service member stationed at Ft. Bragg)
    • TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA (Richland) 10 POUNDS OR MORE, 1-10 AND $10,000
    •  Possession of a firearm during the commission of violent crime, 5 yrs.

The investigation remains ongoing.  Individuals associated with this group are considered armed and dangerous and any citizens with information on the Paid Family and its associates should contact Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

You can view the indictment below. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

