Grand jury indicts 15 'Paid Family' gang members for trafficking drugs through Columbia airport

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
Five men between the ages of 19 and 21 have thrown their lives away for easy money in connection with a series of armed robberies in Richland County, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Five men between the ages of 19 and 21 have thrown their lives away for easy money in connection with a series of armed robberies in Richland County, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
This year, WIS TV is paying tribute to the men and women who have served our country in our Year of the Veteran series. But it’s also important to see the steps that come before that. Emily Scarlett is giving us a first-hand look at what it takes to become a soldier on Fort Jackson.More >>
This year, WIS TV is paying tribute to the men and women who have served our country in our Year of the Veteran series. But it’s also important to see the steps that come before that. Emily Scarlett is giving us a first-hand look at what it takes to become a soldier on Fort Jackson.More >>