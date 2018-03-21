City of Columbia announced as All-America City finalist - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

City of Columbia announced as All-America City finalist

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jim Hays)

The City of Columbia is a finalist for the 2018 All-America City Award (AAC).

The list of finalists represent the diversity of American communities from the largest cities to the smallest towns, from east to west and north to south.

Finalist also include the 7th largest city in America (San Antonio) and a town of only 22,000 people (Decatur, GA).

Cities that made the AAC list:

Springdale, AR

Placentia, CA

Stockton, CA

Longmont, CO

Miami Beach, FL

Decatur, GA

Ann Arbor, MI

Battle Creek, MI

Las Vegas, NV

Charlotte, NC

Cincinnati, OH

Beaverton, OR

Allentown, PA

Columbia, SC

Kershaw County, SC

Mount Pleasant, SC

El Paso, TX

San Antonio, TX

Pasco, WA

Tacoma, WA

ACC representatives say that the 20 finalists "share a common bond of working to create equitable communities through inclusive civic engagement."

