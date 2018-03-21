Krispy Kreme unveils Reese's Peanut Butter-filled egg doughnut t - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Krispy Kreme unveils Reese's Peanut Butter-filled egg doughnut to make you really want doughnuts

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Here are five of the best words you'll hear all day: Reese's Peanut Butter-filled doughnut. (Source: Krispy Kreme) Here are five of the best words you'll hear all day: Reese's Peanut Butter-filled doughnut. (Source: Krispy Kreme)
(WIS) -

Here are five of the best words you'll hear all day: Reese's Peanut Butter-filled doughnut. 

As a part of their spring collection, the North Carolina-based confectioner has released three special treats: a spring chick doughnut and a chocolate iced glazed doughnut with sprinkles. 

In case you needed a better reason to see if the hot sign was on, here's the description of this treat: 

An unglazed shell filled with a yummy blend of peanut butter KREME™, dipped in a custom Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with chopped peanuts and decorated like an egg with blue and yellow icing.  

Omnomnomnom. 

The doughnuts are a part of their spring collection and are available in the U.S. for a limited time. 

In addition, Krispy Kreme will also be selling a fan-voted Lemon glazed doughnut for a limited time. The doughnut will be available for one week from Monday, April 23 through Sunday, April 27. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly