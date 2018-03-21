Krispy Kreme unveils Reese's Peanut Butter-filled egg doughnut to make you really want doughnuts

Here are five of the best words you'll hear all day: Reese's Peanut Butter-filled doughnut. (Source: Krispy Kreme)

As a part of their spring collection, the North Carolina-based confectioner has released three special treats: a spring chick doughnut and a chocolate iced glazed doughnut with sprinkles.

In case you needed a better reason to see if the hot sign was on, here's the description of this treat:

An unglazed shell filled with a yummy blend of peanut butter KREME™, dipped in a custom Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with chopped peanuts and decorated like an egg with blue and yellow icing.

Omnomnomnom.

Our Spring Doughnut collection has arrived! Available in participating shops now. (US) https://t.co/lZgqHYqR6k pic.twitter.com/vUYJpIzgMm — krispykreme (@krispykreme) March 19, 2018

The doughnuts are a part of their spring collection and are available in the U.S. for a limited time.

In addition, Krispy Kreme will also be selling a fan-voted Lemon glazed doughnut for a limited time. The doughnut will be available for one week from Monday, April 23 through Sunday, April 27.

Fans voted and the Lemon Glaze Doughnut is coming soon! Available for one delicious week only, April 23-29. Squeeze the day! pic.twitter.com/PZEGvLqbL5 — krispykreme (@krispykreme) March 19, 2018

