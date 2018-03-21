Lexington Police looking for Walmart shoplifters

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...More >>
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.More >>
Five men between the ages of 19 and 21 have thrown their lives away for easy money in connection with a series of armed robberies in Richland County, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Five men between the ages of 19 and 21 have thrown their lives away for easy money in connection with a series of armed robberies in Richland County, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
The City of Columbia is a finalist for the 2018 All-America City Award (AAC).More >>
The City of Columbia is a finalist for the 2018 All-America City Award (AAC).More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Here are five of the best words you'll hear all day: Reese's Peanut Butter-filled doughnut.More >>
Here are five of the best words you'll hear all day: Reese's Peanut Butter-filled doughnut.More >>
The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a subjects involved in two recent shoplifting incidents at the Walmart on Sunset Blvd.More >>
The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a subjects involved in two recent shoplifting incidents at the Walmart on Sunset Blvd.More >>
The plan to close City of Columbia bars at 2 AM is off the table, for now. But on the table is something that’s perhaps more comprehensive.More >>
The plan to close City of Columbia bars at 2 AM is off the table, for now. But on the table is something that’s perhaps more comprehensive.More >>
Police are on the scene of a vehicle crash that occurred following a police chase on Dreher Shoals Road.More >>
Police are on the scene of a vehicle crash that occurred following a police chase on Dreher Shoals Road.More >>