Lexington Police looking for Walmart shoplifters

Lexington Police are looking for Walmart shoplifting suspects. (Source: LPD)

The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a subjects involved in two recent shoplifting incidents at the Walmart on Sunset Blvd.

On two different dates, suspects entered the Walmart on Sunset Blvd. and took televisions.

The first incident occurred on March 7 around 1 a.m.

The second incident occurred on Feb. 6 around 6 a.m.

Police say the two incidents appear to be related.

Contact Lexington Police Department if you have any information on these incidents.

