LCSD investigating armed robbery at local store

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday night.

A clerk at the U.S. Mini Mart on Platt Springs Road was shot during the armed robbery, according to LCSD. Two suspects fled from the store on foot.

Crime scene investigators responded to the store to collect evidence, including security video. That video is currently being reviewed, LCSD says. 

The clerk is still in the hospital in stable condition.

If you have information about the armed robbery please share those tips with Midlands Crime at 888-CRIME-SC. You may remain anonymous. 

