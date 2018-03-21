UPDATE: Coroner releases ID of man killed at a Midlands apartmen - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Coroner releases ID of man killed at a Midlands apartment complex

By Laurin Barnes, Assignments Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Richland County deputies are investigating a homicide at a Midlands apartment complex.

Deputies say on Tuesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. they responded to The Grove at St. Andrews, located at 716 Zimalcrest Drive, to a shots fired call.

They found a man, who has been identified by the Richland County Coroner's Office as Marion Mills Davis, 67, shot multiple times who was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate this case. 

If you have any information on this story, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

