Homicide investigation underway after man shot at apartment complex

Richland County deputies are investigating a homicide at a Midlands apartment complex.

Deputies say on Tuesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. they responded to The Grove at St. Andrews, located at 716 Zimalcrest Drive, to a shots fired call.

They found a man who had been shot multiple times who was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.